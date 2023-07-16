David Cousin returns to the Solvang Library to perform his hilarious and awe-inspiring comedy juggling act on Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Cousin holds five world records in juggling, and his entertaining, high energy and graceful routine delights children and adults alike.
The show will be on the lawn outside the library, and attendees are invited to bring a blanket to sit on.
