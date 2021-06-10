The graduation season comes to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District schools today with Delta High School graduation starting at 2 p.m., and the ceremony at Righetti High School starting at 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria High School will honor their 2021 senior classes during graduation ceremonies that start tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

All of the ceremonies will be available to view online, with a livestream being hosted on each of the schools websites or YouTube pages.

Watch here:

Delta High School - June 9 at 2 p.m.:

Ernest Righetti High School - June 9 at 7 p.m.:

Pioneer Valley High School - June 10 at 10 a.m.:

Santa Maria High School - June 10 at 1 p.m.: