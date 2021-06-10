The graduation season comes to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District schools today with Delta High School graduation starting at 2 p.m., and the ceremony at Righetti High School starting at 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria High School will honor their 2021 senior classes during graduation ceremonies that start tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.
All of the ceremonies will be available to view online, with a livestream being hosted on each of the schools websites or YouTube pages.
Watch here:
Delta High School - June 9 at 2 p.m.:
Ernest Righetti High School - June 9 at 7 p.m.:
Pioneer Valley High School - June 10 at 10 a.m.:
Santa Maria High School - June 10 at 1 p.m.:
Congratulations Class of 2021! Stories, photo galleries and videos from grad ceremonies across the Central Coast
We will be making our way to several graduation ceremonies across the Central Coast to cover graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. See our stories and photos galleries right here, available livestream recordings of the events are attached to the stories.
Clad in green and white robes, the 91 graduates of the St. Joseph High School Class of 2021 were awarded their diplomas Wednesday during an ou…
The graduating Class of 2021 on Friday afternoon stepped into a new future with a purposeful toss of cap tassels and the collection of diplomas witnessed by hundreds of adulating spectators comprised of friends, family and school staff — many donning congratulatory signage and balloons.
Valley Christian Academy's small but mighty 2021 graduating class finished out their most challenging school year yet with a socially distance…
Following a challenging year of COVID-19 spent largely in distance learning, 138 seniors in Orcutt Academy High School's graduating class were…
Three co-valedictorians led 179 Nipomo High School seniors into their future lives at commencement exercises held Friday evening at the campus…
Led by two valedictorians, 67 seniors graduated from Central Coast New Tech High School in commencement exercises attended by family and frien…
Hundreds of decorated cars filled with excited students and family members streamed onto Hancock College's campus Friday to honor the 100th gr…
Led by two valedictorians, 67 seniors graduated from Central Coast New Tech High School in commencement exercises attended by family and frien…