100821 PV Righetti FB 11.JPG

Righetti’s Cooper Bagby runs after catching a pass as Pioneer Valley’s Richard Robles pushes him out of bounds at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 8.

Cooper Bagby had a gritty performance for Righetti in the loss to the Eagles. Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Warrior defense at strong safety. He intercepted a pass and laid down several hard hits to break up passes. He finished with six total tackles.

Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DB: 2 catches, 12 yards; 6 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups, INT. 

