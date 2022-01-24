A 23-year-old Santa Maria man who died following a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Bonita School and Bonita Lateral roads Wednesday was identified by the sheriff's Coroner's Bureau on Monday.

Silverino Moreno was named as the driver who lost control and rolled his 2004 Mini Cooper after traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along Bonita School Road, just west of Santa Maria shortly after 7 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Moreno's vehicle entered the east shoulder of the road, struck a sign post and continued rolling in a southeasterly direction. The vehicle crossed the lanes of Bonita Lateral Road, and crushed the side door and roof when it struck the guide wires of a telephone pole before coming to rest on its roof, according to California Highway Patrol Office J. Wallace.

First responders used heavy extrication equipment to remove Moreno from the vehicle, but he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wallace.

The CHP indicated Moreno was wearing his vehicle's safety equipment when it rolled.

The crash is under investigation and a toxicology report by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau will be conducted to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the rollover, Wallace added.