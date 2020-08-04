You have permission to edit this article.
Could you use a pro around the house?

Could you use a pro around the house?

We’ve all spent more time around our homes this year. And being even a little bit isolated in a place can cause you to see its flaws more clearly.

Could use a little paint here. Might need to clean a carpet there. Maybe it’s time for a new light fixture in the kitchen? A new faucet in the bathroom? A new door handle on that closet door?

Home, garden, cooking, decorating. Our Pros to Know features, available to you as a member, can help you learn when the best time is to make those moves, where to look, and even how to do it.

In case you missed them, here are some of the Pros to Know stories from recent weeks:

  • How to store fresh garden basil.

  • How to find the perfect trampoline for backyard fun.

  • How to take care of granite countertops.

  • 7 easy styling tricks for a cleaner-looking home.

Our Pros to Know content moves to lompocrecord.com throughout the week, but reaches most readers on the weekends.

As a valued member, you have unlimited access to content such as this and, in fact, all articles on lompocrecord.com -- with NO surveys. If you ever find yourself encountering a survey on our website, all you have to do is log in to your account to stop seeing them.

As always, thank you for your support. Members such as you make local journalism possible, and the value of local reporting is as important to our communities as it has ever been.

Keep your eye out for our helpful, colorful and thoughtful Pros to Know content on lompocrecord.com

As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges
As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges

Despite the many new challenges that educators will surely face over the course of the upcoming school year, several LUSD teachers and administrators said they were looking forward to navigating their new professional landscape. A key part of succeeding, they said, will be cooperation from parents and families, particularly as standards will not be relaxed in the ways they were for the final months of the 2019-20 school year.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

