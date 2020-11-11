County Foodbank to hold food drive Saturday in Santa Maria

Santa Maria community members are encouraged to donate canned and dry goods at a drive-through food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Organized by the
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Fill the Foodbank food drive will provide healthy food to those in need during the holiday season, Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said.
Items that are much-needed include nut butters, canned protein, low-sugar, whole grain cereals, rice, beans, pasta, and canned tomatoes and sauce, Smith-Meyer said.
Community members also can drop off frozen turkeys or chickens for the 2020 turkey drive.
The food drive will take place in the Trader Joe's parking lot in Santa Maria at 1303 S. Bradley Road.
For more information, contact the Foodbank at
jjenkins@foodbanksbc.org or by phone at 805-967-5741.
102920 turkey drive 001
A Foodbank volunteer stacks a pallet with donated food at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County warehouse on West Foster Road in Santa Maria. The organization has increased the number of turkeys and chickens it's seeking for holiday meals by 33% this year.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
102920 turkey drive 006
An inflatable turkey stands outside the Santa Maria warehouse of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as a symbol of the turkey drive that started Monday. The organization is asking the community to donate 4,000 turkeys and chickens to provide holiday meals to those in need.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
102920 turkey drive 005
Donated turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County warehouse located at 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria, where nonperishable other foods can be deposited in a bin outside.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
102920 turkey drive 004
Donated and purchased food is stacked in the Santa Maria warehouse of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which has seen the demand for food assistance double since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The organization is asking the community to donate 33% more frozen and fresh turkeys and chickens for holiday meals than it sought last year.
Randy De La Peña, Contributeor
102920 turkey drive 002
A Foodbank of Santa Barbara County employee unloads a pallet of donated food at the Santa Maria warehouse on West Foster Road. The organization is asking the community to donate 1,000 more turkeys and chickens than last year to provide holiday meals to those in need.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
102920 turkey drive 001
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is accepting food donations increased by the pandemic.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!