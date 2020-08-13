County Lines: 11 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY JAIL
11 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Eleven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Santa Barbara County Jail, bringing the total number of inmate infections to 25, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Thirteen inmates were tested during a follow-up investigation following the confirmation of four cases in the general population earlier in the month, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Of those 13 who were tested, 10 inmates were asymptomatic and are bunked together across several, separate cells, while one inmate who was symptomatic was medically isolated in a negative air flow cell.
Additionally, one inmate refused testing and one inmate tested negative, according to Zick.
LOS ANGELES
Music teacher who taught in Santa Ynez Valley pleads guilty to federal child porn charge
A former flute teacher who taught programs in Southern California, including in the Santa Ynez Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal child pornography-related charge, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman.
John Edward Zeretzke, 61, of Ventura appeared by video conference in Los Angeles federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography stemming from his communication with a female victim over the internet in 2016 and 2017, according to spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
The plea came as a result of an agreement between prosecutors.
The charge stemmed from Zeretzke's use of a computer and the internet to communicate with a female minor between December 2016 and February 2017, and that he coerced her into producing child pornography, according to McEvoy, who added that the victim did not live in California at the time.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, although prosecutors recommended he serve 18 years that will run concurrently with an 18-year state prison sentence he received last month, according to McEvoy.
Zeretzke was sentenced to state prison in July after pleading guilty in Orange County to six counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with minors under the age of 14. He is currently in federal custody.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Zeretzke on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles federal court.
The state charges stemmed from alleged evidence that Zeretzke recorded himself ejaculating into flutes and distributing them to five girls at elementary schools in Southern California, and took pictures of them playing the flutes, according to the Associated Press.
The founder of Flutes Across the World, Zeretzke taught several local programs, including at the Wildling Museum in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he taught in May 2014, and at Circle V Ranch, where he taught from 2011 to 2015.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff's deputies arrest 2 in Nipomo narcotics investigation
A Nipomo man and woman were arrested in Arroyo Grande on Monday after a nearly two-month investigation into weapons and narcotics violations, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.
The investigation began on June 24 during a traffic stop in Nipomo, when deputies arrested Kent Lawson, 35, on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Lawson posted bail, although detectives from the sheriff's Special Operations Unit learned he was reportedly selling narcotics again.
Detectives from the sheriff's Narcotics and Gang Task Force and County Probation Department on Monday served a search warrant at Lawson's residence located in the 200 block of Trevino Drive in Nipomo, according to Cipolla.
At the same time, task force members and a sheriff's K-9 unit detained Lawson with his vehicle at the Chevron gas station, located in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue, while his female companion, identified as 37-year-old Amanda Zeller, was detained with her vehicle several hundreds away in the 100 block of West Branch Street.
After searching Lawson, Zeller, both vehicles and Lawson's residence, police discovered a sawed-off pump-action shotgun, a starter pistol resembling a revolver, shotgun ammunition, approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine worth $4,000, a small quantity of fentanyl, and items associated with drug sales, according to Cipolla.
Lawson was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, committing a felony offense while out on bail, possessing a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Zeller was booked into San Luis Obispo County jail for two local felony warrants, Cipolla said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!