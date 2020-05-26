County Lines: Applications still available for farmworker, senior affordable housing projects

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Applications still available for farmworker, senior affordable housing projects
Applications are still available for two affordable housing projects — one for seniors and one for farmworkers — in northern Santa Barbara County, according to People’s Self-Help Housing Corp.
Both projects are currently under construction and scheduled for completion this summer, a People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. spokesman said.
Guadalupe Court consists of 38 rental units reserved for farmworkers and their families at 4202 11th St. in Guadalupe. Units come with many services, with rent based on income.
To qualify, applicants must work in agriculture or be retired from agriculture and be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States, the spokesman said.
Applications can be obtained by emailing gc@pshhc.org, by calling 805-249-2040 and at a dropbox outside River View Townhomes, 230 Calle Cesar E. Chavez, Guadalupe.
Sierra Madre Cottages, with units reserved for those age 62 and older, was developed on more than two acres at 665 Sierra Madre Drive in Santa Maria in collaboration with Bethel Lutheran Church.
Walking paths will connect cottages to each other and a community center and communal garden, the spokesman said.
Units will be located near services, shopping, public transportation and recreation facilities and will feature such energy-efficient features as increased insulation and tankless water heaters.
Residents will be able to access onsite supportive services at no cost, the spokesman said.
Applications are available by emailing smc@pshhc.org, by calling 805-318-7828 and from a dropbox outside Mariposa Townhomes, 290 Parkview South, Orcutt.
For more information about Guadalupe Court, call 805-249-2040. For more information about Sierra Madre Cottages, email smc@pshhc.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Wildling Museum of Art and Nature waiving entry fees for photo competition
Having launched its 11th biannual nature photography competition in April, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced that it will waive entry fees for the contest themed "Critters of the Tri-County Region."
The Wildling will accept all forms of wildlife submission, including land and sea mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects. The limit is five photo entries per person.
Winners from both the adult (18 years and older as of April 3) and junior categories (17 years and younger) will be displayed on the Wildling Museum website in an online exhibition in Fall 2020.
Wildling Museum Board of Directors, staff, and their spouses are not eligible for entry. All entries are due by July 6.
For more information about the competition and to access downloadable competition guidelines and entry forms, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2020-photography-competition?blm_aid=31594.
Questions can be directed to Lauren at lauren@wildlingmuseum.org
