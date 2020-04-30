County Lines: Caldwell plans socially distant meet-and-greet on Zoom

“We are adhering to the CDC guidelines including strict social distancing. We screen students at the start of the day, have strict policies to prevent commingling of staff and students, and we have students wash their hands and use personal hand sanitizer bottles frequently,” Speidel explained.

Strict procedures will be followed for child drop-off, pickup and onsite interactions between people. Child care workers at the site who been trained by medical personnel will be screening children and adults for symptoms of COVID-19.

The program will run Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and includes daily meals, activities and games. Academic resources also will be available for students during the school closure period.

“We want to thank our essential workers for all that they are doing to keep our services going and for keeping us safe during these challenging times," Speidel said.

For more information or to register email stephanie.saucedo@ciymca.org or visit www.ciymca.org/childcare-essential-services.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Solvang, Buellton libraries launch new online storytelling events