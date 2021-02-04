County Lines: Carbajal presses protection for monarch butterflies

CENTRAL COAST
Carbajal presses protection for monarch butterflies
Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, joined two other U.S. legislators in pressing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for protection of the Western monarch butterflies, whose numbers have plunged dramatically in recent years.
Carbajal was joined by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Portland, Oregon, on a letter to Martha Williams, principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to ask for protection and habitat restoration for the Western monarch butterfly population.
A total of 43 conservation organizations added their support to the letter that was sent after the federal agency decided to not list the monarch butterfly as threatened or endangered under provisions of the Endangered Species Act in favor of higher-priority species, a spokeswoman for Carbajal said.
While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Western monarch butterfly warranted listing, predicting a 96% to 100% probability its population will collapse within 50 years, the agency’s denial effectively put the species on a waiting list.
Carbajal’s office said some species have been on the waiting list for decades, and 47 of them have gone extinct while waiting for their protection to be finalized.
Two decades ago, approximately 1.2 million of the migrating monarch butterflies overwintered in California, but that number is down to 1,914 this year, the spokeswoman said.
A docent at the Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove said 230,000 of the migrating butterflies were counted there in the winter of 1990, but this year the total was 188.
LOMPOC
18-year-old injured in shooting near Airport Avenue and North D Street
An 18-year-old man sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday near East Airport Avenue and North D Street.
Officers responded to multiple reports near the intersection at about 10:45 a.m. and, upon arrival, located evidence of a shooting on the ground. They later found an 18-year-old male victim two blocks away suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
The victim, who was not identified, was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.
An unknown male person of interest was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, according to Magallon, who added that it hasn't been determined if the shooting was gang-related.
The shooting is the ninth to occur in Lompoc since the start of the year, according to Magallon.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has surveillance camera footage or information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.
Department officials were notified that the staff member took a test for the coronavirus on Jan. 27 and came back positive for the disease on Saturday, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan, who added the staff member last worked on Jan. 19.
As a precaution, County Public Health and Probation department staff from the facility's medical unit conducted contact tracing and identified other potential exposures among personnel.
No youths were exposed, according to Milligan.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers Lunar New Year activity packs for youth
Youths from ages 4 to 12 are invited to pick up activity packs from the Santa Maria Public Library next week in celebration of Lunar New Year on Feb. 12.
Packs contain materials for two crafts focused on Lunar New Year traditions around the world, and will be available for pickup at all library branch locations, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
For pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library, residents can register to receive a pack during sidewalk pickup hours from Feb. 6 to 13 by visiting the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Sidewalk pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Packs also will be available with no registration required at the Guadalupe, Orcutt, Cuyama and Los Alamos branch libraries, as well as the library Bookmobile. Supplies are limited.
For more information, contact the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564. Information regarding library locations and hours is available at cityofsantamaria.org/library.
