County Lines: Crews extinguish small vegetation fire in Tanglewood neighborhood

Rotary club President Greg Pensa said last week the club made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 safety precautions.

"With the governor's large gathering restrictions, we just didn't have enough time to fill out and submit the proper contracts to meet safety regulations," Pensa said. "But we're hoping to do it next year."

And still up in the air is the Forth of July parade, sponsored by Solvang Rotary Club, which normally rolls through the downtown streets of Solvang and is watched by thousands of spectators.

"We are still planning to do a parade of some sort whether scaled-down or in full, depending on what is allowed at the time," said Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones. "We should know more toward the middle of June."

All profits from the Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival go to help fund local charitable causes supported by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary.

