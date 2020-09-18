You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Deputies seek man who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

Buellton robbery suspect

A man who robbed a Buellton liquor store Thursday evening is shown in a surveillance photo released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in hopes someone will recognize the suspect.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

BUELLTON

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man who robbed a Buellton liquor store at gunpoint Thursday night and released several surveillance photos of the suspect, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Deputies went to a liquor store in the 400 block of the Avenue of Flags about 5:50 p.m. after a 911 call but found the suspect had fled prior to their arrival, heading northbound on foot behind the business, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

A perimeter was established and sheriff’s K-9 units and a helicopter from the County Air Support Unit assisted in an extensive search of the area as residents were asked to shelter in place.

The shelter-in-place request was lifted after deputies failed to find the suspect, Zick said.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was last seen wearing a black-brimmed baseball cap, a Columbia-brand hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or go online to SBSheriff.org.

SANTA MARIA

Altrusa foundation now taking grant applications

Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. is accepting applications for its fall 2020 grants until Oct. 1.

Literacy, child care, programs for people with disabilities, seniors and others causes have benefitted from more than $700,000 in grants from the foundation since its inception in 1992, said Diane Alleman-Stevens, foundation treasurer.

For grant applications and more information, contact Alleman-Stevens at 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net

The foundation awarded $11,800 in spring grants to nine organizations and programs.

Grants went to Leadership Santa Maria Valley Class 2020 for its Legacy Project, the “Strawberry Moon Says Good Night” bilingual book; Good Samaritan After School Program; Court Appointed Special Advocates for volunteer training; and the Joe Nightingale School TK Dramatic Play.

Grants also went to Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network; PLAY Active Aging Week; SBAR County Public Defender’s Office/Coast Valley SATC Homeless Services Navigator Program; and Angel Camp Summer Program.

A special donation was made to the Little House by the Park “Take a Book, Leave a Book” project in Guadalupe, Alleman-Stevens said.

