County Lines: Forest to remain closed to the public as precautionary fire safety measure

Los Padres National Forest
Forest to remain closed to the public as precautionary fire safety measure
Los Padres National Forest will remain closed to the public after the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region announced the extension of closure orders and fire prohibitions in California.
Los Padres is one of nine California national forests to remain closed as 26 wildfires continue to rage around the state and conditions are ripe for new fires to start.
Forest Service officials said the decision will be evaluated daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account.
“Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources and to provide for firefighter and public safety,” Regional Forester Randy Moore said.
“We understand how important access to the national forests is to our visitors,” Moore added. “Our aim is to prevent any new fires on the landscape.”
The fire prohibition in national forests that remain open includes building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire or stove.
SANTA MARIA
Short traffic delays expected during annual street resurfacing
A street resurfacing project beginning Sept. 30 is expected to cause short traffic delays on several streets in Santa Maria through mid-October.
The annual $1.8 million project will include removing traffic striping, placement of a surface seal and repainting traffic striping on approximately 22 miles of streets throughout Santa Maria, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Contractors will post construction notices along streets where parking is not allowed during the project, and notices will be delivered to residences with the dates and times in which parking is prohibited.
Drivers are encouraged to obey all temporary construction signs, take alternate routes when possible, and slow down in construction areas.
Several main roads as well as residential streets will be affected, including:
- Miller Street from McCoy Lane to Stowell Road
- Palisades Drive from Main Street to Suey Road
- Seaward Drive (Canyon Drive) from Magellan Drive to Donovan Road
- Alvin Avenue from Broadway to Railroad Avenue
- Areas north and south of Donovan Road
- Hancock Park development
- Crossroads South residential streets near Caballero Lane
- Harvest Glen neighborhood
Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
SANTA MARIA
Library to hold Banned Books Week event
In celebration of Banned Books Week, the Santa Maria Public Library will hold a virtual program on Sept. 30 featuring a discussion of James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On The Mountain."
The discussion will take place at 3:30 p.m. over Zoom and will focus on Baldwin's book and the movie adaptation, which tells the story of John Grimes and his relationships with family and religion. In the past, the book has been banned in schools for depictions of sexual violence.
Banned Books Week, typically celebrated in the last week of September, recognizes historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. This year, Banned Books Week begins Sunday and runs through Oct. 3.
Popular examples of books that have been banned and challenged include "To Kill A Mockingbird" by Harper Lee, "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood, the "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling and "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.
Those interested in attending the digital discussion over Zoom can provide their contact information to jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama are currently closed for entry but are offering curbside service for pickup of library materials.
