County Lines: Fresno man, juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing medications at Walgreens

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fresno man, juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing medications at Walgreens
A Fresno man and juvenile were arrested in Orcutt on Sunday, hours after allegedly forcing their way into a Santa Maria pharmacy and stealing prescription medication.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a commercial burglary at the Walgreens in the 700 block of North Broadway shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Paul Van Meel.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspects had smashed a window and forced their way into the business, reportedly stealing an undisclosed amount of prescription medications.
Police alerted local law enforcement to be on the lookout shortly before 4:30 a.m., prompting Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies to investigate the CVS on the corner of South Bradley Road and East Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Once deputies arrived at CVS, two suspects were spotted prowling in front of the store before fleeing on foot eastbound into a nearby neighborhood.
The suspects hopped over fences and into residents' yards, causing the Sheriff's Office to issue a shelter-in-place order along Bauer Avenue in Orcutt shortly after 5:15 a.m., Zick said.
Two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Ramon Sustaita of Fresno and a juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, were apprehended by sheriff's deputies and a K-9 unit in the 1200 block of Bauer Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m. The two suspects then were turned over to Santa Maria Police, Zick said.
Santa Maria Police investigators later determined the two suspects also committed the alleged burglary at Walgreens, according to Van Meel.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver airlifted with major injuries after rollover near Los Alamos
A woman sustained major injuries Monday after the pickup truck she was driving clipped the rear end of a van filled with passengers, causing the truck to flip over on a Highway 101 offramp near Los Alamos.
The driver of the pickup, who was not identified, was extricated and airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital after the rollover. Multiple passengers inside the van were not injured, according to CHP Office Robert Miller.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to the Bell Street offramp, north of Los Alamos, shortly after 11:30 a.m., where they found the pickup on the right-hand shoulder and the van in the highway's center divide.
The red pickup truck was heading southbound and moving from the fast to the slow lane when it clipped the rear-end of a white van, causing the truck to roll and land on its wheels, according to Miller.
The collision caused the van to hit a call box before the driver regained control of the vehicle, Miller said.
After Santa Barbara County fighters and paramedics extricated the pickup driver, she was airlifted via CalSTAR helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to Capt. Bertucelli.
Santa Maria California Highway Patrol officers closed the offramp shortly before 12:30 p.m., but reopened it around 3:30 p.m.
SANTA MARIA
Police, FBI seeking leads in Community Bank robbery
Santa Maria Police and the FBI are seeking leads in a robbery that occurred Friday at the Community Bank on South Broadway.
Police responded to the call shortly after 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.
A male suspect reportedly entered the bank armed with a handgun wearing a beanie on his head and a bandanna over his face.
Despite the face covering and beanie, the FBI said the suspect is either white or Hispanic and in his mid-30s to early 40s.
To provide information on the incident or the suspect's identify, call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324, or online at http://tips.fbi.gov/contact.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!