County Lines: Fresno man, juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing medications at Walgreens

The suspects hopped over fences and into residents' yards, causing the Sheriff's Office to issue a shelter-in-place order along Bauer Avenue in Orcutt shortly after 5:15 a.m., Zick said.

Two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Ramon Sustaita of Fresno and a juvenile, whose name was not released due to his age, were apprehended by sheriff's deputies and a K-9 unit in the 1200 block of Bauer Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m. The two suspects then were turned over to Santa Maria Police, Zick said.

Santa Maria Police investigators later determined the two suspects also committed the alleged burglary at Walgreens, according to Van Meel.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Driver airlifted with major injuries after rollover near Los Alamos

A woman sustained major injuries Monday after the pickup truck she was driving clipped the rear end of a van filled with passengers, causing the truck to flip over on a Highway 101 offramp near Los Alamos.