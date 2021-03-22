County Lines: Library to celebrate National Library Week with craft activity

SANTA MARIA
Library to celebrate National Library Week with craft activity
Local residents are invited to celebrate National Library Week with the Santa Maria Public Library next month by participating in a guided craft activity over Zoom.
At 2 p.m. April 7, registered community members ages 18 and older can join library staff on the video call for a guided craft activity using recycled books, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
To participate, community members must register online via the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library to receive an activity kit with necessary materials.
Each kit includes a recycled book, a bookmark to color, a book to enjoy and a list of library services, van de Kamp said.
Registration begins Thursday, with kits available at the Main Branch Library from March 29 to April 3 during sidewalk pickup hours — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Power restored to 3,200 after mylar balloon causes outage
Power has been restored for an estimated 3,200 customers in the southeast section of Lompoc after a mylar balloon floated into an electric line, sparking both the outage and fire in a nearby tree and fence.
The outage, which began shortly after 2 p.m. Monday and impacted the area of 6th and 7th streets between College and Maple avenues, was restored at about 4:10 p.m.
Lompoc Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze.
SANTA MARIA
City officials seek community help to restore historic Smith-Enos house
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and nonprofit PLAY Inc. are seeking individuals to donate funds and contribute skills to help restore the historic Smith-Enos house on Bradley Road.
The house, originally constructed in 1871 by Charles William and Sarah Jane Smith, is undergoing structural repairs before the city moves on to external and decorative improvements.
Eventually, city officials hope to offer the remodeled home and connected garden as a community center for weddings and other events, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"While the construction is budgeted with development fees, the detail work to complete the house will need to be raised through donations and from tradespeople who can contribute goods and services to show the true potential of this house as a Santa Maria landmark," Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said.
The Recreation and Parks Department is inviting individuals, businesses and organizations with skills in painting, wallpapering, carpentry, masonry and flooring to email Restore@cityofsantamaria.org.
There will also be future opportunities for donations of late 1800's and early 1900's furniture and fixtures to fill spaces like the study, bedroom and sitting room, van de Kamp said.
For information about donating furniture or funds, visit santamariaatplay.org.
For more information about the renovation of the Smith-Enos house, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!