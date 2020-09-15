County Lines: County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 Santa Maria death Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 Santa Maria death Tuesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 26 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with one additional death as a result of the virus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 8,741, with 149 cases considered to still be active and infectious, according to county data.
The deceased individual was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69 who had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The person also died in association with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, which can include skilled nursing facilities, shelters and jails.
This is the 107th death in the county as a result of the illness, and the 59th in the city of Santa Maria alone.
The number of hospitalizations in the county rose slightly from Monday, with 32 total individuals currently hospitalized and eight of these individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
The city of Santa Maria currently has 44 active cases out of 3,764 confirmed cases thus far.
The community of Orcutt has eight active cases out of 298 total confirmed cases. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 18 cases remain active out of 775 total confirmed cases. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, seven out of 141 total cases remain active. Four deaths have been confirmed.
LOMPOC
Recreational shooting caused Miguelito fire
Recreational shooting was the cause of a fire that broke out about 1:20 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 7, in Miguelito Canyon near Lompoc, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Miguelito Canyon Road to investigate a report of a fire, spotted flames west of Miguelito Park and began evacuating residents in a 2-mile radius.
But County Fire units that responded along with units from the Lompoc Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest, supported by the County Air Support Unit’s Copter 308, were able to halt the forward progress of the blaze at 25 acres.
Structures were initially threatened by the flames, a County Fire Department spokesman said, but ultimately none were damaged.
The subsequent investigation found the Lito fire was caused by recreational target shooting, prompting fire officials to remind gun enthusiasts about the dangers of target shooting, particularly during periods of high fire danger.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hartmann sets virtual office hours for September
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents in September during virtual office hours through the online meeting website Zoom.
Virtual office hours provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions, share ideas and learn about community projects, said Alma Hernandez, Hartmann’s North County district representative.
Office hours and dates in the North County include 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for Tanglewood, noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 for Solvang and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 for Guadalupe.
To set up a 15-minute appointment based on geographic location, visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.
