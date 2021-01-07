County Lines: Lompoc man arrested in connection to shooting death on West El Camino Street

SANTA MARIA
Lompoc man arrested in connection to shooting death on West El Camino Street
A Lompoc man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Kevin Najarro on West El Camino Street in Santa Maria.
Robert Anthony Molina, 35, was identified as the suspect in Saturday's shooting, tracked down to an apartment in the 200 block of North Depot Street and arrested on a warrant, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $3 million.
Arrest logs indicate Molina was on parole for a previous case in which he pleaded no contest to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury in February 2020.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West El Camino Street. Upon arrival, Najarro was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Silva, who added officials do not believe the shooting was gang-related.
Evidence gathered at the scene by patrol officers, detectives and crime lab personnel eventually led to Molina's arrest.
"Detectives worked almost nonstop through the weekend and following week, with great success," said Silva, who also offered condolences to Najarro's friends and family. "We are grateful to members of the community who offered assistance. This case would not have been possible without your truly meaningful contributions."
Santa Maria Police officers are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
Library to discuss 'Julie and Julia' at January Movie Talk
Residents are invited to participate in the Santa Maria Public Library's next Movie Talk discussion on Jan. 14, which will focus on the 2009 film "Julie and Julia."
Featuring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, "Julie and Julia" tells the story of renowned chef Julia Childs' life in Paris, and her connection to a chef in Queens who sets out to make every dish in Childs' cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."
Those interested in participating in the 2 p.m. discussion can submit their name, email address and phone number via email to sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org, or by calling 805-925-0994.
DVD copies of "Julie and Julia" are available to be placed on hold and picked up at Santa Maria Library locations.
The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.
For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
‘Understanding Medicare’ free presentations slated
Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual presentations in February for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits.
“Understanding Medicare” will be presented at 2 p.m. on the Tuesdays of Feb. 2 and 16, and although they are free, preregistration is required.
“HICAP is offering these presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Topics will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan, Lippman said.
The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens’ HICAP with financial assistance through a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a federal Medicare administrative agency.
For more information about the “Understanding Medicare” presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office by calling 805-928-5663 or, toll-free, 800-434-0222, emailing Seniors@kcbx.net or visiting https://centralcoastseniors.org/.
