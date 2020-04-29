County Lines: Lompoc man arrested on domestic violence charges after barricading himself inside home

The round struck Mora in the shoulder, said Cash, adding he was airlifted by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Several 9-millimeter rounds were fired, but there were no reports of additional victims or property damage, Cash said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, and police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Guadalupe Police Department at 805-343-2112.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Carrera named president, CEO of Santa Barbara Foundation

Jackie Carrera has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara Foundation after serving as the interim CEO since January, a foundation spokeswoman said.

She is the first female president and CEO in the history of the 92-year-old organization and succeeds Ronald V. Gallo, who led the foundation for 11 years and continues to serve as its CEO emeritus.

Carrera, who has 30 years experience in nonprofit organization leadership, has been with the Santa Barbara Foundation for almost two years as its chief revenue and business development officer.