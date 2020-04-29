County Lines: Lompoc man arrested on domestic violence charges after barricading himself inside home

LOMPOC
Man arrested on domestic violence charges after barricading himself inside home
A 31-year-old man was arrested on domestic violence charges after reportedly barricading himself inside a Lompoc home — which led to shelter-in-place recommendations for the neighboring houses — for more than 45 minutes Wednesday morning.
Cameron Writt was apprehended by officers with the Lompoc Police Department and booked into the Lompoc City Jail.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it responded to a domestic violence call just before 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Brookside Drive. The alleged victim reportedly told police that she had been involved in an argument with Writt, her husband, that turned physical.
“The victim had visible marks indicating that a recent physical altercation had occurred, but did not require medical attention,” read a portion of an incident report from the Lompoc Police Department. “The victim also disclosed that her husband had made repeated statements indicating his desire to be injured or killed and told officers that there was a legally owned and registered handgun inside the residence, as well.”
Officers made several attempts to contact the suspect by telephone, according to police, but those calls went unanswered.
“Neighboring residences were eventually requested to shelter-in-place via the Reverse 911 system and a perimeter was established,” the Lompoc Police Department reported. “The department's armored rescue vehicle was deployed and announcements requesting the suspect's surrender were made via the vehicle's public address system for over 45 minutes before the suspect eventually walked out of the residence and surrendered to officers without incident.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Shotgun blast injures Guadalupe man in shooting early Wednesday
A Guadalupe man was airlifted to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning after another man fired on him with a shotgun at close range.
Guadalupe Police responded shortly after midnight to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 900 block of Escalante Street, where they found Jafeth Alexis Ayala Mora with a gunshot wound, according to Police Chief Michael Cash.
Mora told police that just before he was shot, a man exited a dark-colored Dodge Charger, approached him and asked, "Where are you from?" before shooting Mora point-blank with a round of birdshot and fleeing the scene.
The round struck Mora in the shoulder, said Cash, adding he was airlifted by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.
Several 9-millimeter rounds were fired, but there were no reports of additional victims or property damage, Cash said.
No suspects have been identified or arrested, and police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Guadalupe Police Department at 805-343-2112.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Carrera named president, CEO of Santa Barbara Foundation
Jackie Carrera has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara Foundation after serving as the interim CEO since January, a foundation spokeswoman said.
She is the first female president and CEO in the history of the 92-year-old organization and succeeds Ronald V. Gallo, who led the foundation for 11 years and continues to serve as its CEO emeritus.
Carrera, who has 30 years experience in nonprofit organization leadership, has been with the Santa Barbara Foundation for almost two years as its chief revenue and business development officer.
During that time, she helped marshal community resources to help with recovery from the Thomas fire and subsequent 1/9 Debris Flow.
With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, she played a pivotal role in forming a collaborative of 26 members and raising $2.3 million to help individuals, families and nonprofit organizations through an emergency grant program.
Pamela Gann, chairwoman of the foundation board of directors, said Carrera has “strong execution, organizational management and community engagement skills” and will be “a transformational leader.”
Search Committee Chairman Steve Hicks said more than 90 candidates were considered and the committee unanimously chose Carrera, who had already proven to be an exceptional leader.
The Santa Barbara Foundation, the largest community foundation in the region, works to improve the quality of life in Santa Barbara County, including child care, workforce development and workforce housing, by connecting those who give with those in need.
For more information, visit SBFoundation.org.
