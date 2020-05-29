County Lines: Lompoc prison identifies third inmate who died from COVID-19

“We will continue to take necessary actions in the best interest of the communities we serve, while also protecting the safety of our passengers and crews,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director of the LOSSAN (Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo) Agency which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. “We are excited to restore service to this large portion of our rail corridor, and we remain dedicated to returning to the robust service that we’ve provided in the past.”

Pacific Surfliner noted that supplemental bus services will continue to be provided north of Santa Barbara, and trains and buses will continue to operate as an essential service for those who must travel.

Safety measures such as increased frequency of cleaning service on all trains and at stations to multiple times a day, and sometimes on an hourly basis, have been implemented.

Additionally, passengers are being required to wear facial coverings at stations and onboard trains, and are being asked to check and adhere to local public health orders in effect for the areas in which they start and end their trip.

New updates and advisory information on Pacific Surfliner's service are available at PacificSurfliner.com/

