County Lines: National Day of Prayer event to take place online this year

SANTA MARIA
National Day of Prayer event to take place online this year
Community of Prayer and local churches are calling on all Central Coast residents to join in this year’s National Day of Prayer through an online observance Thursday.
For the past, 23 years, Santa Maria has hosted one of the largest gatherings for the National Day of Prayer, a spokesman for the organization said.
“As an All-American City, the National Day of Prayer permanently scheduled for the first Thursday in May every year is a vital part of Santa Maria’s heritage,” the spokesman said.
But because of shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements to control the spread of COVID-19, for the first time the event will not be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark with a free lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club.
Instead, Community of Prayer Inc. will broadcast a prerecorded video beginning May 7.
“In the face of COVID-19 now, more than ever, is a time to join together in prayer,” the spokesman said. “Join us for this opportunity to pray for our nation, our community leaders, educators and students, our military, our faith communities and the media.”
To view the video, visit www.communityofprayer.org or the National Day of Prayer Santa Maria Facebook page.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Lucia Mar Unified School District settles on drive-by graduations
Members of the Class of 2020 in Lucia Mar Unified School District will receive their diplomas in drive-through events, but just how the process will work hasn’t been determined, a district spokeswoman said.
“We don't have it ironed out with the details yet,” said Amy Jacobs, spokeswoman for the district that serves South San Luis Obispo County.
More than 700 seniors from the district’s four high school programs will receive their diplomas in the drive-through format chosen following an online survey of parents and seniors.
Some of the dates for ceremonies were moved up from those initially scheduled.
Graduates of Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo will pick up their diplomas earlier than originally planned on Thursday, May 28, according to a schedule provided by Jacobs.
An email sent to parents said the event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the school quad.
Arroyo Grande High School seniors also will receive their diplomas earlier than planned on Saturday, May 30, according to the schedule.
The email to parents set two times for picking up diplomas — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. — in the school’s front parking lot on Fair Oaks Avenue.
Adult Transition Program graduates will receive diplomas Tuesday, June 2, but Jacobs didn’t provide a time or location.
Lopez High School graduates can pick up their diplomas Wednesday, June 3, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot along Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa.
Graduates of Nipomo High School will receive their diplomas Friday, June 5, between 3 and 7 p.m. in the school’s front parking lot off North Thompson Avenue.
Additional details will be released once administrators finalize plans.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!