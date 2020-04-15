County Lines: Police ask public to identify armed robbery suspect

SANTA MARIA
Police ask public to identify armed robbery suspect
Santa Maria Police officials are asking the public to help identify a male suspected of a Friday robbery that occurred on South Broadway.
Officers responded to a call of a robbery shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of South Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
When officers arrived, they contacted the victim who told them he was approached by a male suspect who drew a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at him and demanded money, Silva said.
After taking the victim's money, the suspect fled on foot. The victim was uninjured.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue and red jacket and a camouflage ball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781.
Gold Coast Packing providing produce boxes as grocery shopping alternative
In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce company Gold Coast Packing now is offering produce boxes in collaboration with Costa de Oro Winery.
The $18 produce boxes include spinach, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and other fresh products, with boxes available for drive-thru pickup at Costa de Oro.
All produce is locally grown and washed and trimmed before packaging.
“We created this produce box to offer our community a convenient and easy way to get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store,” Gold Coast Packing spokeswoman Crystal Chavez said. “During this time, people are uncomfortable getting out and are looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact. With this offering, we truly hope we are able to bring a little peace in this chaos with our fresh, locally grown produce.”
Those wishing to order a box should call the winery at 805-922-1468 no later than Wednesday during the week to pick up their box between 2 and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Costa de Oro also offers a 30% discount on all wines for those who order a box, Chavez said.
Costa de Oro is located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton no-contact Easter egg hunt contest winners announced
With a successful run of Buellton's impromptu social-distancing Easter egg hunt that was held over the weekend, general manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas has announced a winner for the egg hunt photo contest.
Buellton residents Scott and Jennette Wolfe's winning capture shows their two daughters decked out in pink apparel smiling in front of a brightly colored egg "hidden" in the office window of Buellton contest participant, City Hall Planning Commission.
The couple's names were drawn for the grand prize, a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer.
The egg hunts were sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn.
