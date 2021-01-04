County Lines: Police investigating fatal shooting on El Camino Street

SANTA MARIA
Police investigating fatal shooting on El Camino Street
Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday on El Camino Street.
After receiving a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West El Camino Street at about 4:30 p.m., police located a Hispanic male with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
His name is being withheld while family members are notified, Silva said.
The suspect or suspects, who have not been identified, fled the scene before police arrived.
Santa Maria Police detectives are seeking public assistance as they investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
Passenger injured after truck crashes into residence on Syracuse Way
A passenger was injured Saturday after a driver lost control of a truck and crashed it into a residence on Syracuse Way in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Fire dispatchers received a report of the incident in the 1500 block of Syracuse Way shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim Clayton.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a red pickup truck that had crashed through the wall of a house.
The male driver told firefighters that he mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal, believing it was the brake, and accelerated backward into the house before stopping, according to Clayton.
The female passenger, who is in her 50s, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At least one person was inside the residence at the time of the crash, although they were in a separate room, according to Clayton.
Additionally, a Santa Maria truck, battalion chief, police unit and urban search and rescue unit responded to the scene.
The urban search and rescue unit patched the truck-sized hole on the side of the house with a temporary structure until it can be inspected by contractors and city officials, according to Clayton.
Building materials are carried by the unit, whose members are trained to quickly erect such structures to protect parts of homes that are in imminent danger of collapse, Clayton added.
Santa Maria Fire officials thanked the Red Cross, which provided a temporary hotel room to the residence's family.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 sheriff's employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees and five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman reported Saturday.
The sheriff's employees include a custody deputy and a non-sworn staff member, who both took tests for the coronavirus on Thursday and were found positive for the virus on Saturday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added both employees last worked on Friday.
Both employees were asymptomatic and consistently wore masks while at work.
A total of 82 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, according to Zick.
Four inmates in one housing area and another inmate from a separate housing area in general population received rapid coronavirus tests on Friday after experiencing symptoms and were confirmed positive the same day.
More than 100 inmates in the associated housing areas were screened and offered testing for the coronavirus, but all tests were negative, according to Zick, who added that both housing areas are quarantined and being closely monitored.
One of the inmates who tested positive upon intake has since been released, reducing the number of active coronavirus cases among inmates to 12.
Of the 12 inmates who are currently positive for the coronavirus, eight are being housed in negative-pressure housing areas, while four others are being housed together in a unit separate from the general population, according to Zick.
All inmates positive with the coronavirus are consistently monitored by medical staff.
A total of 103 Main Jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, with 20 testing positive upon intake and 83 contracting the disease inside the facility, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19
A youth recently admitted to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Santa Barbara County Probation Department spokeswoman on Monday.
The youth was tested upon entry to the facility as part of the normal booking process and was later confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to Probation Department spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.
The Probation Department requires a 14-day quarantine period inside an intake unit for all youth entering the juvenile hall facility, where they are medically observed.
The youth was on medical status in the intake unit when the coronavirus test came back positive, although there was minimal potential exposure to staff and no contact with other youth since the booking, according to Milligan.
The youth, who is asymptomatic, was transferred to a medical observation unit for monitoring.
As a precaution, Probation Department officials are pursuing testing for staff members who interacted with the youth and are coordinating contact tracing efforts with the Public Health Department, according to Milligan.
All personnel who work in the intake and medical observation units are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including mask, gloves, goggles and a gown.
