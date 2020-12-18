County Lines: Police investigating homicide on West Donovan Road

SANTA MARIA
Police investigating homicide on West Donovan Road
Santa Maria police officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on West Donovan Road.
Police responded to call of a shooting in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., and upon arrival, located a deceased victim, according to Sgt. Scott Casey.
Detectives remained on scene investigating into Friday evening.
No arrests had been made, and no information was provided on a potential suspect prior to press time.
SANTA MARIA
Guadalupe man arrested in connection to shooting
A Guadalupe man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a Santa Maria shooting on West Williams Street that critically injured a male Monday.
Officers responded to a call of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and, upon arrival, located an adult male victim who sustained a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
The victim was transported to Marian Region Medical Center, where he is still listed in critical condition.
On Thursday, officers with the Detective's Bureau and Special Enforcement Team served multiple search warrants at locations in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Tanglewood, according to Magallon.
Following the search warrants, 19-year-old Justin Orozco was arrested without incident in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a charge of attempted murder shortly after 4 p.m.
Orozco, whose occupation was listed as "COVID-19 screening," had his bail set at $1 million, according to online jail records.
Santa Maria Police officials continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public's assistance with information related to the incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Zackary Robbins at 805-928-3781, ext. 1361, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
LOMPOC
Man arrested after drugs, guns seized from residence
A Lompoc man was arrested Thursday after Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies seized several suspected illegal guns and pounds of drugs during searches of two residences.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau served narcotics-related search warrants in the 4000 block of Capella Street and the 2000 block of Briar Creek Way in Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
As a result, 8 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of brown heroin, 1 ounce of tar heroin and several grams of fentanyl were reportedly seized by sheriff's detectives.
Additionally, six firearms, including two assault rifles and a handgun with a suppressor — often called a silencer — and several hundred rounds of ammunition were seized, according to Zick.
John Carothers, 59, of Lompoc was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail shortly before 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of felony charges that include possession of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl for sale; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession of an assault weapon and a silencer. His bail was set at $300,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!