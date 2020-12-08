County Lines: Police seek assistance in unsolved 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old

SANTA MARIA
Police seek assistance in unsolved 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old
Santa Maria Police are seeking public assistance in the unsolved 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Adrian Alvarez.
Police were dispatched to the area of Thornburg Street and Enos Drive shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2018, following reports of a shooting that occurred there, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Upon arrival in the 300 block of West Enos Drive, officers located Alvarez, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Alvarez was later pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have ever been made in the case.
Tuesday marks the second anniversary of Alvarez's death and Santa Maria Police detectives continue to actively seek information in the case, Silva said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, Detective David Kulp at 805-249-8043 or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Expanded COVID-19 testing extends to fourth week
Expanded COVID-19 testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria is back for a fourth week, with new appointments available Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The free tests are available each day from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Online registration for an appointment is required the day before, with no walk-ins available.
The testing site is located next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center.
To make an appointment for a next-day test, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing and select the scheduling option.
Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all appointment slots for the day are filled. The daily capacity at the site is 72 tests, Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said last week.
Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff's deputies investigate armed robbery at Nipomo gas station
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies are seeking public assistance in the investigation of an armed robbery at a Nipomo gas station last week.
Sheriff's deputies responded an armed robbery reported at about 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Chevron gas station, located in the 400 block of West Tefft Street, according to to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Witnesses told investigators that a man wearing a mask entered the gas station, displayed a black pistol and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, and was last seen fleeing the scene on foot toward South Oakglen Avenue, according to Cipolla. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black or navy blue sweatshirt and a dark hat.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Campgrounds shut down through Jan. 6
Overnight camping in developed campgrounds in Los Padres and four other Southern California national forests was prohibited Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Pacific Southwest Region.
The camping ban will remain in effect through Jan. 6 and is intended to protect visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees from exposure to the coronavirus and reduce demands on emergency responders and health-care facilities.
Developed day use areas, hiking trails, dispersed camping and off-highway vehicle trails in Los Padres National Forest remain open for use, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Visitors who have reservations at Los Padres National Forest concessionaire-managed campgrounds should contact Parks Management Co. or visit www.recreation.gov to reschedule their visit or request a refund.
The USDA’s regional order aligns with California’s stay-at-home order that prohibits “overnight stays at campgrounds” while permitting the continued operation of outdoor recreation facilities in the Southern California region, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit Los Padres National Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.
ARROYO GRANDE
CHP identifies Grover Beach bicyclist killed in collision with Santa Maria driver
California Highway Patrol officials have identified 29-year-old Esteban Zuniga as the Grover Beach man struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Santa Maria man on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande on Dec. 3.
The collision was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call that a 2016 Honda Accord had struck a man just south of North Halcyon Road, according to Officer Tobias Adrianse.
The Accord, which was driven by a 28-year-old unidentified man from Santa Maria, was traveling southbound in the left lane when it struck Zuniga, who was ejected onto the center median.
Zuniga, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, according to Tobias.
The Accord's driver, who was not injured or arrested, immediately pulled over to the median and fully cooperated with the collision investigation.
Alcohol and/or drug intoxication is not believed to be a factor, according to Adrianse.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at 805-594-8700.
LOMPOC
Police identify 54-year-old man killed in Dec. 2 collision near Lompoc Valley Center
Lompoc Police identified a 54-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Dec. 2 near the Lompoc Valley Center.
Police responded to reports of a collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive shortly after 2 a.m., just north of Lompoc, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and its driver, Mark Morrow, a resident of Lompoc.
Investigators determined Morrow's vehicle, a 2021 Audi, had drifted off the road, struck several traffic signs and flipped at least once, according to Morgan.
Morrow was ejected, and emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Lompoc Police haven't determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and are awaiting results of a toxicology report from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau, according to Morgan.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
