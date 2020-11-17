You have permission to edit this article.
County Lines: Police seek suspect in attempted homicide of officer, carjacking

Dustin Morales

SANTA MARIA

Suspect in attempted homicide of officer arrested

A suspect in an attempted homicide of a Santa Maria police officer and carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Grant Street has been arrested in Southern California, police said.

Dustin Morales, 27, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by California Highway Patrol officers, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Officers were called to a residence on Grant Street for a domestic disturbance and saw a man known to be wanted on charges unrelated to the disturbance, said Lt. Jesse Silva.

An officer attempted to detain the man, leading to a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled a handgun and shot at the officer.

The officer was uninjured and did not fire his own gun, but the suspect fled on foot and later stole a vehicle at gunpoint, Silva said.

Silva identified the suspect as Morales, whom he said was wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide and carjacking and was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators had sought help from the public in locating Morales prior to his arrest.

SANTA MARIA

Library resumes passport services 

Passport services for community members will resume at the Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch starting today. 

Appointments for passport services will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Those wishing to make an appointment to apply for a passport as a first-time applicant or to receive expedited passport processing can call the Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8566. 

For more information regarding necessary documents, steps and fees, visit cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library/using-the-library/apply-for-a-passport

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis, van de Kamp said. 

The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.  

SANTA MARIA

Native American Heritage Month activity packs available at library

In celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering miniature pottery activity packs to local residents, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated each November to honor the rich histories, cultures and accomplishments of Native Americans in the United States. 

Each activity pack from the Santa Maria Public Library contains a paintbrush, clay, paint and a Native American booklist, van de Kamp said.

Online registration to receive an activity pack begins Monday, and pickup will take place at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from Nov. 19 to 24 during sidewalk pickup hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

To register for an activity pack, visit the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994.

