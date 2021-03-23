County Lines: Rollover collision sends vehicle over side of Hwy 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Rollover collision sends vehicle over side of Hwy 101
A driver was trapped Tuesday in a vehicle that went off the side of Highway 101, just north of Buellton, following a rollover crash.
Crews extricated the driver, who was sent to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The collision occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. just south of the Highway 154 interchange, according to CHP incident logs.
A grey vehicle was reported approximately 150 feet off the road, on its roof, along the southbound side of Highway 101, according to logs.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials requested the right lane closure of the southbound lane of Highway 101 half a mile north of the crash scene shortly before 5 p.m.
Several emergency units responded, including from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County to hold climate action workshops Thursday
Santa Barbara County will hold a virtual workshop in two sessions Thursday to gather public opinions on prioritizing strategies to deal with climate change, and those who would like to learn more or provide comments should register for one in advance.
The county's 2030 Climate Action Plan is aimed at reducing emissions by 50% by 2030, a spokesperson for the Sustainability Division said.
“In order to achieve this goal, we must prioritize the most impactful solutions, while supporting economic recovery and enhancing community resilience,” the spokesperson said.
Members of the public can learn about the county's One Climate Initiative and the 2030 Climate Action Plan, and contribute ideas to the planning process at the first session set for noon or the second session slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit www.countyofsb.org/oneclimate.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Annual Easter Eggstravaganza returns on April 3
Six local parks will be filled with eggs on Saturday, April 3, when Buellton and Solvang Recreation host the Valley's 30th annual Eggstravaganza.
This year's modified egg hunt will invite families to hunt for eggs at their own pace all day free of charge and while supplies last, an event spokesman said.
Recreation staff and volunteers will be hiding eggs prior to the event at six local parks: Sunny Fields Park, 900 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang; Hans Christian Andersen Park, 633 Chalk Hill Drive, Solvang; Alisal Commons, directly across from the River Grill entrance, Buellton; River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton; Oak Park, 401 Sycamore Drive, Buellton; and Village Park, 330 Valley Vineyard Circle, Buellton.
Posted park hours are generally 8 a.m. to sunset, he noted.
The spokesman said participants are asked to limit eggs to eight per child to ensure there is enough for all to enjoy.
Egg hunt pamphlets will be available at each park entrance directing participants to areas where eggs are hidden.
Tickets will be hidden inside some eggs that can be redeemed for prizes, including some smaller and one grand prize at each park. Pamphlet information will give further information about how to redeem tickets for prizes.
For more information, call the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department at 688-7529.
