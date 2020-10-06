County Lines: Salud Carbajal's second test for COVID-19 yields positive result

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Carbajal positive for COVID-19 after second test
Congressman Salud Carbajal confirmed Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms of the disease following his exposure to an individual who had subsequently tested positive for the disease.
Carbajal said he will continue working remotely and monitoring his symptoms while in self-quarantine, adding that staff he has interacted with have been tested with negative results or are getting tested.
However, he said the majority of his staff have been working remotely and are not at risk.
After being exposed to someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus, Carbajal was tested and obtained a negative result, but he was advised by the House of Representatives’ attending physician to quarantine himself for 14 days and watch for symptoms.
He was tested the second time after experiencing mild symptoms.
“I hope this serves a reminder of how easily this virus can spread,” Carbajal said. “I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and, unfortunately, was still exposed.
“It is incumbent on every single one of us to take careful precautions in order to protect the health and safety of those around us.”
Carbajal thanked his constituents for their well wishes and said he looked forward to returning to the Central Coast as soon as he’s able.
A Democrat from Santa Barbara, Carbajal represents the 24th Congressional District that consists of all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a portion of Ventura County.
He is being challenged in his Nov. 3 reelection bid by Republican Andy Caldwell.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
K-12 schools permitted to reopen after 2 weeks in red tier
All K-12 schools in San Luis Obispo County were given the green light to begin the process of reopening with modifications on Tuesday, after the county met the two-week mark in the state's COVID-19 red tier.
The majority of schools in the county have been closed since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in March. Since then, 13 schools have resumed modified in-person instruction for grades K-6 under the state waiver process, which required both county and state approval.
Now, schools interested in reopening will have to submit a modified reopening plan to the county Public Health Department for approval, and follow all state COVID-19 guidelines upon resuming in-person.
“Local schools are not required to reopen for in-person instruction, but they may choose to reopen if they implement the state’s COVID-19 guidance for schools and school-based programs," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County health officer.
Under these guidelines, schools must allow adequate spacing between individuals in classrooms, transportation and other school facilities, implement cohorts to limit mixing between groups, limit sharing of supplies, regularly test staff for COVID-19, and implement screening procedures for students and staff.
Schools will not be required to close again if the county regresses to the purple tier, the state's most restrictive COVID-19 phase, according to state guidelines.
Several schools are planning to begin with a hybrid model, with students split into two groups. One group would learn in-person on certain days of the week while the other group would continue with distance learning, limiting the number of students on campus at one time.
Schools in Santa Barbara County will be granted the same permission next Tuesday, if the county continues to meet red tier metrics for another week.
