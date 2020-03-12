County Lines: Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Basinwide Air Control Council meeting canceled

South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council meeting set for March 18 in the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District office in Santa Barbara has been canceled.

Lorena Saldana, executive assistant and board clerk for the Santa Barbara County APCD, said the meeting was canceled “out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns about the coronavirus.”

Saldana said the next council meeting will take place later in the second quarter of the year.

LOMPOC

Urban Forestry Division recognized with 2 awards

The city of Lompoc's Urban Forestry Division has been recognized for excellence with a pair of distinguished awards, a city spokeswoman said.

The city was selected for a Tree City USA award for the 30th time and was also presented with a Tree Line USA award, an honor that has been bestowed upon the city for more than 15 years.

Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil said the awards were earned through the dedication and hard work of staff.