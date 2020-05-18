County Lines: Santa Maria man killed in head-on crash on Hwy 154 near Cachuma Lake

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man killed in head-on crash on Hwy 154 near Cachuma Lake
A Santa Maria man was killed and a woman from New Mexico suffered major injuries in a head-on crash about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Names of the two drivers were not released by the CHP.
However, the CHP report said a 21-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a 1999 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 154 at a high rate of speed and unsafely passing other cars across double yellow lines, according to witnesses.
Just east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake, the Honda crossed double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a 2019 Ford being driven westbound by a 40-year-old woman from Anthony, New Mexico, the CHP said.
In addition to officers from the CHP Buellton Area Office, units from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance company and CalSTAR medical air transport company responded to the crash scene.
Both drivers were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where the Santa Maria man was pronounced dead and the New Mexico woman was treated for injuries to her head, chest and legs.
Highway 154 was closed in both directions for about one hour while CHP officers investigated the crash, the wrecked vehicles were removed and debris was cleared from the roadway.
The crash is still under investigation, and the CHP said it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
SANTA MARIA
Driver extricated in single-vehicle wreck near Main Street and Bonita School Road
A driver was injured and extricated from their car early Monday following a single-vehicle wreck near Bonita School Road and West Main Street.
Firefighters responded at about 3:49 a.m. to the scene of the crash, which is approximately three miles west of Santa Maria, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The driver sustained mild to moderate injuries but required extensive extrication from their vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Traffic restrictions were in place for a short time following the crash, which remains under investigation.
It's not clear if slick roads were to blame as just over a tenth of an inch of rain was reported in the Santa Maria Valley early Monday.
Responders included crews from both Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments, as well as American Medical Response.
GUADALUPE
Dunes Center offers at-home activities with one click
Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center has launched a new area on its website to provide access to all the activities it has created for students who haven’t been able to attend classes during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Dunes Center at Home is where all the daily activities designed to prevent the loss of learning will live on the website, said Doug Jenzen, executive director of the center.
The home activities are an alternative to the Dunes Center’s usual in-class programs to enrich state curriculum, field trips to the beach and hands-on activities that provide learning opportunities for children who can’t go home right after school.
“We need to continue to develop minds and create awareness about the world around us even while we wait to start our next chapter,” Jenzen said.
The Dunes Center in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County United Way is also creating activity kits for families to pick up during the summer and uploading its permanent collections to the website to provide access to all the center’s materials.
Jenzen said the center is joining other Santa Barbara County institutions to create a video series of multidisciplinary learning activities delivered by a different museum each episode via public access TV and YouTube.
For more information and to access the at-home activities, visit www.dunescenter.org and click on Dunes Center at Home in the drop-down menu under Educational Programs.
