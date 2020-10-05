County Lines: Santa Maria teen identified as possible drowning victim

LAKE NACIMIENTO
Santa Maria teen identified as possible drowning victim
Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Barrueta of Santa Maria was identified by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials on Monday as the possible victim of a drowning at Lake Nacimiento on Sunday.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning near the resort ramp area of Lake Nacimiento, where witnesses reported Barrueta was swimming with his family when he suddenly appeared to be in distress and went under the water at about 2 p.m., according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
After a search, divers from the sheriff's search and recovery team located Barrueta's body in 12 feet of water at about 3:30 p.m., according to Cipolla.
An autopsy is planned for this week to determine the manner and cause of death, he added.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Carbajal reveals he was exposed to COVID-19, will self-isolate in Washington, D.C.
Congressman Salud Carbajal announced Monday he came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus and will quarantine himself in Washington, D.C., for two weeks, despite his own test coming back negative.
Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is the 24th Congressional District representative whose reelection bid is being challenged by Republican Andy Caldwell in the Nov. 3 general election.
“No one is immune to contracting coronavirus and Congress is certainly no exception,” Carbajal said in a statement. “Despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing and hand-washing — I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.”
Carbajal said he was immediately tested and received a negative result.
"Given that symptoms may still appear up to two weeks after exposure to the virus, the House attending physician directed me to stay in Washington, D.C., and quarantine for 14 days to self-monitor for symptoms,” he said.
Carbajal said he will carry out his responsibilities using virtual systems to protect others’ health and safety and will continue to consult with his doctor.
SANTA MARIA
Pop-up blood drive comes to library on Tuesday
Santa Maria residents are invited to save a life by donating blood at a pop-up donation center in the Santa Maria Public Library on Tuesday.
The pop-up donation center, operated by blood service center Vitalant, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
All donors will be required to wear a mask at the donation site and undergo a temperature check before entering, van de Kamp said.
City employees also will be donating during the blood drive, continuing a 15-year partnership with the blood service center.
Vitalant is most in need of Type O-negative, the universal blood type, as well as positive or negative Type AB blood. Type AB plasma can be used for all patients and is especially needed for trauma and neonatal patients.
Those interested in donating at the drive can schedule an appointment by visiting www.blood4life.org and entering sponsor code 2017, or by calling Vitalant offices at 805-542-8500.
Blood, plasma and platelets donations also can be made most days of the work week at the Vitalant Santa Maria Donation Center, 1770 S. Broadway.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 1 shut down for maintenance, refueling
Operators at Diablo Canyon Power Plant shut down Unit 1 for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage Saturday, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokeswoman said Monday.
Unit 2 is continuing to operate while Unit 1 is idled at the power plant located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
During the shutdown, PG&E employees and temporary workers will replace a portion of the reactor fuel, conduct maintenance and test systems and components that are not accessible during regular plant operations, said Susan Hosn, senior manager of PG&E Marketing & Communications.
The company estimates more than 250,000 person-hours will be invested in the work that consists of more than 10 major projects, Hosn said.
All workers will adhere to county and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including daily wellness self-checks and temperature checks.
Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors together produce about 2,300 net megawatts of power, and each reactor is refueled about every 20 months.
Since its last refueling in early 2019, Unit 1 has produced more than 15 million megawatt-hours of electricity, Hosn said.
