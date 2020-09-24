County Lines: Santa Paula woman identified as Cachuma Lake drowning victim

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Paula woman identified as Cachuma Lake drowning victim
A Santa Paula woman was identified as the drowning victim who was discovered near Bradbury Dam in Cachuma Lake on Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sandra Edith Escobar Garcia, 30, was reported missing by her group and possibly in the water shortly after 5 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
During their search, divers found Garcia in 20 feet of water and pulled her to the surface, according to Bertucelli.
Garcia was given life-saving measures by first responders, who were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene.
Garcia's death does not appear suspicious, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Responders included two Santa Barbara County fire engine companies, air support, water rescue, a battalion chief, CalSTAR and sheriff's deputies.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department releases description of Community Bank robbery suspect
Santa Maria Police on Wednesday released a description of the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Community Bank on Tuesday.
Police received reports of a robbery at the bank, located in the 1400 block of South Broadway, shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Jess Silva.
The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly brandished a black revolver and demanded an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank.
A customer in the parking lot saw the suspect exit the bank and chased them across the street toward the Vandenberg Senior Residence Apartments, but lost sight of the suspect, according to Silva.
The suspect was wearing a purple hoodie, tan pants, brown work boots, a mask and gloves during the robbery, according to Silva.
No injuries were reported.
A person who matched the description of the suspect was temporarily detained and a car was impounded in the parking of the Vandenberg apartments, although police later determined that person was not involved in the incident and was released, Silva said.
Santa Maria Police have obtained surveillance camera footage and now are processing it for release to the public, according to Silva. Both the FBI and Santa Maria Police Department are involved in the investigation.
Community Bank also was robbed on May 8.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
A Santa Maria man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the attempted murder of his girlfriend in June 2019.
During his Sept. 14 sentencing, Michael Paul Aldaco, 33, received the upper term of nine years for attempted murder without premeditation and three years for an enhancement of using a firearm to commit a felony. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 31.
Additionally, Aldaco received 450 days of time served and 67 days of credit for good conduct, according to court records.
Aldaco was arrested on June 22, 2019, following a standoff with a San Luis Obispo County SWAT team. Earlier in the day, Aldaco broke into the victim's Orcutt home before binding her to a chair, pistol-whipping her and dousing her with lighter fluid, according to court records.
The victim broke free and ran outside to alert her neighbors, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's Deputy Michael Reynoso.
Aldaco fled to his father's residence in the 1400 block of Atlantic City Avenue in Grover Beach, where a standoff ensued with the Grover Beach Police Department, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county sheriff's offices and SWAT team.
Aldaco was taken into custody without incident, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
