County Lines: SLO County expects to join state 'watch list' for COVID-19 metric violations

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County expects to join state 'watch list' for COVID-19 metric violations
San Luis Obispo County is likely to end up on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list due to elevated disease transmission rates that violate the state's threshold, county officials reported Tuesday.
Over the last 14 days, the county's transmission rate has increased to approximately 114 cases per 100,000 people, with the state requiring no more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
The 20 counties currently on the monitoring list, including Santa Barbara County, have been required to halt and even backtrack on reopenings over the past two weeks to lessen the spread of the virus.
“These numbers are a strong reminder that we are bringing COVID-19 home — from travel, from work, from outings — and we need take all the necessary precautions to ensure that SLO County can remain open and our health care system can continue to care for the sick," County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
San Luis Obispo County saw its second-highest daily case increase Tuesday with 43 new cases. Hospitalizations also increased slightly to 13, according to county COVID-19 data.
The majority of cases are transferred in person-to-person interactions and also occur among persons 18 to 29 years of age, according to the data, with transmission due to travel also rising recently, Shoresman said.
“The people of SLO County can turn this around if we each do our part,” Borenstein said. “Wear face coverings in public, stay home when you’re sick, maintain a safe distance from others you don’t live with, practice good hygiene, and stay close to home. These simple things can help SLO County stay healthy and open.”
SANTA MARIA
Second Juvenile Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Maria Juvenile Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the second staff member to become infected with the virus, according to a spokeswoman Tuesday.
The employee, who works for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, tested positive for the coronavirus following an outbreak at Juvenile Hall last week that also infected four juveniles, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.
The Probation Department had previously developed a comprehensive coronavirus outbreak response plan, which includes transferring juveniles with positive tests to a designated medical unit within the facility and expanded testing for all staff and juveniles.
All youth entering the facility are moved into an intake unit for a 14-day quarantine period and receive enhanced monitoring and screening for signs of illness, Milligan said, adding they are tested for the coronavirus before transferring to a living facility.
As of Tuesday, there are 26 juveniles from the Probation Department being housed at the facility.
The names of staff and youth who tested positive are being withheld for medical confidentiality reasons, Milligan said.
SOLVANG
Friendship House reports 5 cases of COVID-19
Three staff members and two residents at Friendship House in Solvang have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated to prevent further spread, the executive director said.
The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health tested all residents and staff at the Alzheimer's and dementia care facility over the weekend, Executive Director Tammy Westwood said.
Friendship House employees also are working with an infectious disease control nurse from County Public Health, who is guiding staff on procedures recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All staff members continue to follow Public Health recommendations that include temperature checks at the beginning and end of each shift, strict hand-washing procedures and wearing N95 face masks, disposable gowns, gloves and eye protection, Westwood said.
"We will continue to make every effort to ensure that all members of the Friendship House community remain healthy and safe," she said.
Updates will be provided to the community as needed, she added.
LOMPOC
Police officers investigate stabbing of couple inside home
Lompoc police officers are investigating an incident on Monday in which a male and a female in their 20s were allegedly stabbed by an assailant inside their residence on North M Street.
Police responded to the 100 block of North M Street shortly before noon and found both victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias. The couple has not been identified.
The female was treated at a local hospital and later released, while the male was transported via CalSTAR to an unspecified local trauma center where he remains in critical but stable condition, Arias said.
Arias declined to say whether the suspect's identity is known, but is asking residents in nearby houses to check their surveillance cameras for footage that may show the suspect entering or leaving the victims' home.
Anyone with information or surveillance camera footage is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
