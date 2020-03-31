County Lines: Teenager arrested on attempted murder, gang-related charges

LOMPOC
Teenager arrested on attempted murder, gang-related charges
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly flashed gang signs and shot a person in late February, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Daniel Diaz Salazar was booked on felony charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang. The victim of the shooting survived.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 29, according to Lompoc Police. Salazar reportedly walked up to a vehicle and displayed gang signs before shooting the victim, who was standing outside his vehicle. Salazar then fled the area, police said.
Officers and detectives with the Lompoc Police Department identified Salazar as the suspected shooter through follow-up investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.
Salazar was located and arrested around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North H Street.
Anybody with information about the case is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
LOMPOC
Man arrested for alleged robbery behind Kim's Jiffy Mart
A Lompoc man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbed a female at knifepoint on North H Street.
Lompoc Police officers responded to a call for a robbery shortly after 6 p.m. behind Kim's Jiffy Mart in the 1000 block of North H Street, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.
Officers responded to the area, where they detained John Mario Fuegos, 49, of Lompoc as he tried to flee, Arias said.
The female who was targeted told officers that a man used a knife to threaten her and take her belongings.
Further investigation revealed other evidence linking Fuegos to the robbery, according to Arias.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigating Officer Jason Flint at Lompoc Police Department's Detective Bureau, 805-875-8120.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Channel Islands YMCA offering free online exercise classes
Encouraging locals to stay healthy despite the stay-at-home order addressing COVID-19 concerns, Channel Islands YMCA, which includes the Lompoc Family YMCA and Stuart C. Gildred YMCA facilities, is offering free online group exercise classes from the comfort of home.
Both low and high-impact virtual classes include: yoga, barre, bootcamp, tai chi, workouts for kids, weightlifting and sessions for active older adults.
All classes are led by certified instructors and feature several videos in each given category. Membership is not required. Donations are accepted.
For an update on the status of YMCA gym closures and to access the library of exercise classes, visit the Channel Islands YMCA at www.ciymca.org/virtual-workouts
