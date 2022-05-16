Crews extinguished a brush fire that broke out Saturday near Arellanes Junior High School in Tanglewood, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. just east of Arellanes Junior High, in a field just west of the Santa Maria Airport, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Driven by wind, Eliason said the fire grew to about 1 1/2 acres before it was put out by crews shortly before 6 p.m.

No structure damage or injuries were reported.

In addition to the County Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department crews responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Eliason.