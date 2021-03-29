Cross country: Santa Maria boys win Ocean League championship

The Santa Maria boys cross country team captured a perfect season with another win Friday night, clinching the Ocean League championship in the process.

Santa Maria defeated Morro Bay 19-46 in the boys varsity race, wrapping up an 8-0 season record and 5-0 mark in Ocean League duals. On Friday, the Saints eased past the Pirates on their three-mile home course on the SMHS campus. The SMHS JV boys also finished 5-0 and were crowned league champs.

The Saints honored their eight seniors on the night: Yair Torres, Efrain Gutierrez, Cris Cervantes, Luis Diaz, Efrain Cruz, Michael Hoyos, Valentin Martinez and Hazael Herrera.

Torres rolled to the win with a time of 15 minutes, 42 seconds. The other top Santa Maria finishers were Efrain Gutierrez (second place, 16:35), Cris Cervantes (third, 17:24), Arquime DeJesus (sixth, 17:39) and Manny Barbosa (seventh, 17:47).

The Santa Maria girls varsity team also won its season finale Friday, beating Morro Bay 15-50 in a three-mile race. The Saints improved to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in league for a second-place finish. The Santa Maria girls JV team went 5-0 on the season to win the Ocean League championship.

The Saints honored two of their senior leaders in Amy Perez and Joseline Meza on senior night.

The top five finishers for Santa Maria were Yadira Tello (second, 21:13), Vanessa Juarez (third, 21:14), Ita Olea (fourth, 21:17), Annais Vega (fifth, 21:23), Perez (sixth, 21:29) and Meza (10th, 22:58).

The girls varsity race was won by Olivia Fernflores (20:55) of Morro Bay.