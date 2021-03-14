You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cryptograms

Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. E KNAM ZH WLMSENJ BNJMZB. E NR HZJC LNWWEHZNBMJC SXOEHXW. Albert Einstein

2. "JXX ERJE VL JQL HD ERL QLDGXE CK VRJE VL RJNL ERCGORE." Buddha

3. “GAY ZPYOGYDG BYOTGA MD GI TMEY JIRGYRG BMGA TMGGTY.” Plato

4. “LQD’K BQTDK KMY LOEH, POUY KMY LOEH BQTDK." Muhammad Ali

This week’s cryptograms

1. I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious. Albert Einstein

2. "All that we are is the result of what we have thought." Buddha

3. “The greatest wealth is to live content with little.” Plato

4. “Don’t count the days, make the days count." Muhammed Ali

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc Recreation Division offering 'Egg My Yard'
Lifestyles

Lompoc Recreation Division offering 'Egg My Yard'

  • Updated

Lompoc Recreation Division now is taking appointments from residents interested in participating. Each resident will get special Easter egg yard decorations, a candy-filled basket along with other goodies on their doorstep and a socially distanced visit from the Easter Bunny.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News