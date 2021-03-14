CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor
1. E KNAM ZH WLMSENJ BNJMZB. E NR HZJC LNWWEHZNBMJC SXOEHXW. Albert Einstein
2. "JXX ERJE VL JQL HD ERL QLDGXE CK VRJE VL RJNL ERCGORE." Buddha
3. “GAY ZPYOGYDG BYOTGA MD GI TMEY JIRGYRG BMGA TMGGTY.” Plato
4. “LQD’K BQTDK KMY LOEH, POUY KMY LOEH BQTDK." Muhammad Ali
This week’s cryptograms
1. I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious. Albert Einstein
2. "All that we are is the result of what we have thought." Buddha
3. “The greatest wealth is to live content with little.” Plato
4. “Don’t count the days, make the days count." Muhammed Ali
