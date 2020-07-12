Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Funnies for Fido by Myles Mellor

1. FRU RWNEVD MUTU RGYJEZ GE ULXUSSUEF KGDR. FRU KWEUD MUTU FGDFQ GEV G SWYUSQ MJEU MGD KUJEZ DUTYUV: FRU KWTVUGNL XWSSJU. 

2. SE KJ USKDCJ'E RCNNBFNTYB BNA EPSLPMB UCNSPDYA SLNTYB DY PFM EMS, D JMCCMB "ANNB RTNJ!"

3. DRNI JM FEPHHM TBBOQNEE OVISH, JM TBS DPVWH VI P FBOINO. RN'H PI NUFNEENIW QBUNO!

4. FOJZJ'M VKJ CVB FOQF CVJMK'F AQZN. GVX LQK EWLN WF VXF QKC AQB WF WK MFVZJM. WF'M Q OXMO EXEEG!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The hounds were having an excellent bash. The bones were tasty and a lovely wine was being served: the Bordeaux collie.

2. As my family's bloodhound dog started floating around in the sea, I yelled "Good buoy!"

3. When my classy doorbell rings, my dog waits in a corner. He's an excellent boxer!

4. There's one dog that doesn't bark. You can pick it out and bag it in stores. It's a hush puppy!

