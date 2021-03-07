You have permission to edit this article.
Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous life quotes by Myles Mellor

1. "KUYPP KUSBAL SB QSCP – GFZY UPRQKU, GFZY DSLLSFB, RBH KUP TPFTQP GFZ QFNP. KURK’L SK." Naval Ravikant

 2. "NGWK GM WHZL JYK GEMGRK ZFJ. AYKE BZF MYGWJ ZE JYK GEMGRK, NGWK MYGWJM ZE JYK ZFJMGRK." Kamal Ravikant

 3. "RL XYCXHJ JAAFJ RFBNJJRKYA QPLRY RL’J UNPA." Nelson Mandela

 4. "ADR NDH EDAQ, KFR NDH HBEE XDF NJTB EOTBU OY RNB VJOA RNOAQ." Seneca

This week’s cryptograms

1. "Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it." Naval Ravikant

2. "Life is from the inside out. When you shift on the inside, life shifts on the outside."

3. "It always seems impossible until it’s done." Nelson Mandela

4. "Not how long, but how well you have lived is the main thing." Seneca

