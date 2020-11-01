CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor
1. "ABW NCWIAWSA NPKCQ MF PMLMFN PMWS FKA MF FWLWC HIPPMFN, GUA MF CMSMFN WLWCQ AMYW EW HIPP." Nelson Mandela
2. "CM IUT HUUO FX GLFX IUT LFPK CR HCMK, IUT'HH FHGFIN LFPK DUQK. CM IUT HUUO FX GLFX IUT ZUR'X LFPK CR HCMK, IUT'HH RKPKQ LFPK KRUTWL." Oprah Winfrey
3. "KQPXZG OWEX XEXPLNFXPX LWR UW. OXA DW WDX XEXP BWHX AW LWR NSAFWRA OXZESDU FZQQSXP." Mother Teresa
4. "RCS PSVR DMJ LUVR PSDQRHZQW RCHMOV HM RCS FUYWJ BDMMUR PS VSSM UY SESM RUQBCSJ - RCSX LQVR PS ZSWR FHRC RCS CSDYR." Helen Keller
This week’s cryptograms:
1. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." Nelson Mandela
2. "If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough." Oprah Winfrey
3. "Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier." Mother Teresa
4. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." Helen Keller
