CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. "RPEF PM AGF TWMTGPMF, TSPY AGF TFU, CVPMQ AGF SPRC UPV." Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. "SJJB PKDYDXE, LJOVWPJ YDIJ DP V LJVWFDIWY FADXE VXC FAJNJ'P PH KWOA FH PKDYJ VLHWF." Marilyn Monroe

3. "QEPS IFGB FT RFGFIBK, TE KEZ'I DOTIB FI RFHFZX TEGBEZB BRTB'T RFUB. KEZ'I VB ISOCCBK VQ KEXGO -- DJFMJ FT RFHFZX DFIJ IJB SBTPRIT EU EIJBS CBECRB'T IJFZLFZX." Steve Jobs

4. "KOQQZKK TK XBA NTXVP; NVTPOHZ TK XBA NVAVP: TA TK ADZ QBOHVWZ AB QBXATXOZ ADVA QBOXAK." Winston Churchill

This week’s cryptograms:

1. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. "Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there's so much to smile about." Marilyn Monroe

3. "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma -- which is living with the results of other people's thinking." Steve Jobs

4. "Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." Winston Churchill

