CRYPTOGRAMS Critter talk by Myles Mellor

1. HFM WEVTZJQT FTBIMI UMBM MEHJQO HFMJB FES. E OBES WTQS IEJC FM UEQHMC ITZM UEHMB EI FM UEI E VJHHVM FTEBIM.

2. WDN WL HMN BTEN MKJJWY HWEF T PWBNEX LNBTEN YMN VTY LTH. YMN INJEKNF: "DWV, HMTH'Y INTEEX MKJJWPIKHKPTE."

3. KD KOTKFK CKRHOX VJSJ TOKDDHDN KD EAIHDN. IUJ REIUJS UKDBOJB CEEB. WUJ WKHB: "DE DJJB IE VESSX, KOTKFK OADFU!"

4. M ZGRLI'R RLI PMR VLGIV JL NLKKBVB. PYBI JYB ULUBIJ NMUB JL RMW JYB OGIMK VLLEZWB, RYB OBKJ RME MIE RMGE "ZGRLI!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The palomino horses were eating their hay. A gray pony said he wanted some water as he was a little hoarse.

2. One of the male hippos told a comely female she was fat. She replied: "Now, that's really hippocritical."

3. An alpaca family were planning an outing. The mother handled food. She said: "No need to worry, Alpaca lunch!

4. A bison's son was going to college. When the moment came to say the final goodbye, she felt sad and said "Bison!"

