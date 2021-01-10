You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cryptograms

Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. “PZLLTPP FP BVJ WFBXN, WXFNZQT FP BVJ WXJXN: FJ FP JKT LVZQXHT JV LVBJFBZT JKXJ LVZBJP.” Winston Churchill

2. “ZVTTWZZ? H JSM’L RMSE EIGL LIGL ESPJ QWGMZ. H’Q IGNND. YVL ZVTTWZZ, LIGL FSWZ YGTR LS EIGL HM ZSQWYSJD’Z WDWZ ZVTTWZZ QWGMZ. CSP QW, ZVTTWZZ HZ HMMWP NWGTW. LIGL’Z G FSSJ JGD CSP QW.” Denzel Washington

3. “FM IMV AM ZOGWG VOG NJVO KJS UGJF; AM DIYVGJF ZOGWG VOGWG DY IM NJVO JIF UGJHG J VWJDU.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. "TQ HJR OCWX'V MJTXM OPP VIW FOH, FIH MJ OV OPP?" Joe Namath

This week’s cryptograms:

1. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Winston Churchill

2. “Success? I don’t know what that word means. I’m happy. But success, that goes back to what in somebody’s eyes success means. For me, success is inner peace. That’s a good day for me.” Denzel Washington

3. “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. "If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?" Joe Namath

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local News

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News