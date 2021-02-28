You have permission to edit this article.
Cryptograms

Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous eternity quotes by Myles Mellor

1. "RSQ EQPJ FKIX KH JYX CZXPXHJ, FGQHDY RSQZPXFO SH XIXZR LGIX, OKHW RSQZ XJXZHKJR KH XGDY ESEXHJ." David Thoreau

2. "ATPW I QYXPANAQYW AE CRCJTXRW, XT RYC DAJPK RAKIW, VABPK MBNRXEW TAT-FXAPCTVC."

Albert Camus

3. "RYY OXY ACLPW FH M KLMFH CJ RMHW ... MHW YOYLHFOZ FH MH XCTL." William Blake

4. "X MLIKITVXML JXA PO XA HAFKXAK IN WHNO JXMKCVOB NIV OKOVAHKS KLXK RHWW AOGOV JOXFO WIIQHAT PXJQ XK SIC." Brigitte Bardot

This week’s cryptograms

1. "You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment" David Thoreau

2. "Only a philosophy of eternity, in the world today, could justify non-violence." Albert Camus

3. "See the world in a grain of sand ... And eternity in an hour." William Blake

4. "A photograph can be an instant of life captured for eternity that will never cease looking back at you." Brigitte Bardot

