CRYPTOGRAMS Letter games by Myles Mellor
1. ZFGBF JUNNUW QZUJJQ MKS WRJJQ ZGNF NFU NGSU KUMW NFU QFRWU . NFU B!
2. S'WY XVTQL MRYOY ZOY MCV LZSQMI KYMMYOA MRZM PTSYMKI AZI SM ZKK CRYQ SM NVGYA MV ZMMOZNMSWY XYGSQSQSMI. PM.
3. WZYE KN OXBU XZBSU RZUM, DBKLKNZSSU, QXDQSX AZR HVN WVT YDVSR DNSU MXX TPXNTU-HKOX SXTTXBM ZQQXZBKNL KN TAX ZSQAZWXT. ND DNX ENXP PAU!
4. NWB YBUUBP VR XYMXJR PBXYJ LZVUB MVYYVWS UN MXVU VW X EZSB YVWB? UEB L.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Which letter swells and rolls with the tide near the shore . The C!
2. I've found there are two dainty letters that quietly say it all when it comes to attractive femininity. QT.
3. One letter is always really quite willing to wait in a huge line? The Q.
4. Back in very early days, originally, people had fun but could only see twenty-five letters appearing in the alphabet. No one knew why!
