Cryptograms

  • Updated

CRYPTOGRAMS

1. “JIBBIT BP QONI FPNIE ODE FPLB, BQOD BP QONI DINIT FPNIE OB OFF.” St. Augustine

2. “HCHIN UFKAP KX WM WIEKXE, EFH JIRTAHB KX XEWNKMV WM WIEKXE DFHM NRZ VIRD ZJ.”

Pablo Picasso

3. “SCHMFRMKX INFCK VMGB MD IVV FG MKR IRABSKR, M KYMDP, MR RKMVV KYB RBSHBK FG ZHBIK SHBIKMTB ABFAVB.” Leo Burnett

4. “HAAI VRMY DSNA ER EGA XMKXGFKA SKC VRM NSK KAQAY XAA EGA XGSCRL.” Helen Keller

This week’s cryptograms

1. “Better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.” St. Augustine

2. “Every child is an artist, the problem is staying an artist when you grow up.” Pablo Picasso

3. “Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people.” Leo Burnett

4. “Keep your face to the sunshine and you can never see the shadow.” Helen Keller

