CRYPTOGRAMS Rhyme Time by Myles Mellor

1. KB K AFOFDB ETDF BKXBTDS ETBW BAJF NATFDPX, T XBKABFP BR ZKDBFA. BWFD BWF HKXBFANJG XRHHFGTFA ZFSKD BR PFOKDBFA.

2. VKM'A HTZ KWRI AOTA CNF PMTXZ KI AOR CKPP JNBB AONMZ JR'IR WRIH PBTXZ TMV JR'BB FRA T BKA KE EBTZ.

3. RC GILHA WIJ BOC PKJEE. RC PARYVH WIJ BOC AJEE. PJQ GKHOMH YIC'Q VHQ MI LIILW OCY VAJEE!

4. XW KXC QEXB, FKA LAEB DNRQP CFEBA PNVW EF FKA DNRIEB EWP IQEBA VKXQA KXC KEXB LBXCFQAP.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. At a recent wine tasting with true friends, I started to banter. Then the masterful sommelier began to decanter.

2. Don't yak over that big snack or the boss will think we're very slack and we'll get a lot of flak.

3. In poker you can bluff. In bridge you can ruff. But please don't get so kooky and gruff!

4. In his lair, the bear could stare down at the cougar and glare while his hair bristled.

