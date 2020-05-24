CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS All creatures great and small by Myles Mellor

1. VB VXWAB FXK CLFHCLC HK EMOPC JL AILXK KM QPLLN HW VB FXI. JOK KGXK EMOPC VLXW GL HQ X FXINLK!

2. I TIZZ QIY IR JYFI ITGMC QGS AIRN DJZQ EGMBY TVFICQF TFCCFV. QF IZOFY CQF EGY DJZQ, "BFC AJRRGS SQIC NGM CQJRO!"

3. RFO KZYOK XNV CNKKEX NCB XNROK QKONRDKOV XNCROB JEKO KEEJ OCNGHZCT RFOJ RE VDKYZYO. N COX QKONRDKO QNJO ZC GDR XNV REHB: "TOR ERROK FOKO!"

4. YPN ASBW WHBDPSE QFE SEYH F OBXN APFBN OXY GFSW PN WSWE'Y WH SY HE DHQDHSGN.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. My mangy cat decided it would be great to sleep in my car. But that would mean he is a carpet!

2. A bass had an idea about how many fish could breathe better. He asked the cod fish, "let minnow what you think!"

3. The river was narrow and water creatures wanted more room enabling them to survive. A new creature came in but was told: "Get otter here!"

4. The wild dolphin ran into a blue whale but said he didn't do it on porpoise.

