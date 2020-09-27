CRYPTOGRAMS Tree-mendous by Myles Mellor
1. GMC GICCV MNW N LEICVG FYWC SCCGYZO NDERG GMC QCGGB YZGCIZCG QIEDACSV. GMCYI LNKEIYGC QCCKC: GMCB FCIC MNKYZO GIERDAC AEOOYZO YZ.
2. RUW IWKENNKH EWIW BWQIXPXC AQXVPXC. NXW RUPXC EQH RIPOVG. RUWG KPKX'R VXNE RUW KPJJWIWXOW AWREWWX Q RWBBWI QXK Q JWBBWI.
3. FUZ JTANZ TXM FIZZ KXQSNL NSOZ XNN TOZI FUZ CG ACF FUZL UXOZ TJZ KXOTISFZ GFXFZ: TXMNXUTQX!
4. KLKRFFW TBI HIOOL RIO YORHOI HSRY OFN HIOOL. ZKH FOH'L TRUO BH, LJNOHBNOL HSOW YOOG HJ ZO LVIKUOG KV!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. The trees had a forest wide meeting about the petty internet problems. Their favorite peeve: they were having trouble logging in.
2. The redwoods were learning banking. One thing was tricky. They didn't know the difference between a teller and a feller.
3. The noble oak tree family live all over the US but they have one favorite state: Oaklahoma!
4. Usually fir trees are neater than elm trees. But let's face it, sometimes they need to be Spruced up!
