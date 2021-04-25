You have permission to edit this article.
Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Friendship 2 by Myles Mellor

1. “W XZGBTK GI INFBNTB PVN ETKBZIJWTKI RNEZ MWIJ, CBYGBOBI GT RNEZ XEJEZB, WTK WQQBMJI RNE LEIJ JVB PWR RNE WZB.” — Unknown

2. “CMS XW OM YFJSMRXC SP STM HMPHCM KTP EJIM XW TJHHZ; STMZ JFM STM DTJFEUBY YJFVMBMFW KTP EJIM PXF WPXCW OCPWWPE.” — Marcel Proust

3. “HW ATX DVXXAWXDD YJ JOHXWLDTHN KXA ATXOX QX KSRFTAXO, JYO HW ATX LXV YJ KHAAKX ATHWFD ATX TXSOA JHWLD HAD UYOWHWF SWL HD OXJOXDTXL.” — Khalil Gibran

4. “Z CQBTLI BJ ULT OEU UHTQKUUMJ PURQ DQUMTL CTLYT ZLI ZISBQTJ AET CKUOTQJ BL PURQ NZQITL.” — Unknown

This week’s cryptograms

1. “A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” — Unknown

2. “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

3. “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran

4. “A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.” — Unknown

