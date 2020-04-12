CRYPTOGRAMS Vegetables are good for you by Myles Mellor

1. CIQ PYQCCH UYKPQ SKE OLTGAKMC SIQM EIQ EKS CIQ WGMQ AQKWQE. EIQ EKGD CX IQY VXV, "HXL DGD K UYQKC OXT YKGEGM VQ!"

2. SZINSZF'N MOBHX HZUCI JBN GBWWPIF BYCHXCX PH SGC UCMCSBRIC JZOIX. SGC KICUCO SPSIC RCKBYC: "JBO BHX WCBN."

3. PMI DRGEDWG FDNBYO UITI QGP MDSSO UBPM PMI SDYI DTPBEMGZI. D UDT GF UGTWX WIRIYGSIW DQW GQI GF PMI ZBWX OIYYIW "XNDTPBEMGZI!"

4. KCD RDQG KY ZHDDC ODWWFXD IQTG WK WRD KWRDH XKCATCXTCZOU: "T OKAD UKF YHKS SU RDQG WKSQWKDI!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The pretty grape was jubilant when she saw the vine leaves. She said to her mom, "you did a great job raisin me!"

2. Tolstoy's grand novel was happily amended in the vegetable world. The clever title became: "War and Peas."

3. The avocado family were not happy with the pale artichoke. A war of words developed and one of the kids yelled "smartichoke!"

4. One head of green lettuce said to the other convincingly: "I love you from my head tomatoes!"

